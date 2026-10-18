What Anthropic Doesn’t Want You To Know

AI company Anthropic is now eyeing a $2 trillion IPO, potentially the largest of all time. At the same time, the company is trying to shield itself from responsibility by arguing its AI agents are autonomous, even sentient.

Video by Sean Morrow, Anthony Mascorro, and Sydney Guthrie

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TRANSCRIPT

SEAN MORROW, MORE PERFECT UNION: Okay, am I crazy, or is it starting to smell a lot like robot apocalypse in here?

Sean looking up from a television or computer, watching the news.

ABC NEWS AUSTRALIA CLIP: Its most powerful models went rogue and hacked another company. BBC NEWS CLIP: The company says it lost control of the advanced [artificial intelligence] agent.

MORROW: We have AI companies releasing news that they supposedly lost control of their product, employees quitting the labs in existential protest, and the CEOs themselves doing much of the hand-wringing.

DARIO AMODEI, ANTROPIC CEO, PODCAST CLIP: We have AI companies releasing news that they supposedly lost control of their product, employees quitting the labs in existential protest, and the CEOs themselves doing much of the hand-wringing. SAM ALTMAN, CEO OF OPENAI, Y COMBINATOR PODCAST CLIP: Anybody who’s not taking it seriously and at least a little bit scared or humbled is not taking this seriously enough

MORROW: And yet, they keep building it. Faster and faster, no matter how much they talk about the need to…

AMODEI, ABC NEWS LIVE PRIME CLIP: … pause or more likely slow the pace of AI progress.

MORROW: Oh, great. That’s Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic. He totally has the power to take a pause or slow the pace. Right?