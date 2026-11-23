Trump won Springfield, Ohio, by a mere 150 votes, winning over residents with a campaign promise to mass deport Haitian migrants to lower housing, grocery, and food costs.

Two years later, ICE is still sweeping the streets of Springfield, deporting and intimidating Haitian residents — while the cost of living remains sky-high. In fact, the deportations caused Springfield’s economy to stall, and the city now leads the state in year-over-year job losses.

More Perfect Union’s John Russell met with a retiree keeping tabs on ICE’s stealthy activity around the city, a ‘NICE Agent’ on the fence about the administration’s deportation plan, and a church organizer helping Haitian Ohioans who lost their protected immigration status.

We spoke to one Haitian resident, who left his home country in 2019 and, during the second Trump administration, lost his protected status and job overnight. “Imagine you have your life settled down, you have your family, mortgage, and one day they take everything away from you,” he told More Perfect Union.

Video by John Russell and Josh Hirschfeld-Kroen

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TRANSCRIPT

LINDSAY, SPRINGFIELD, OHIO HAITIAN RESIDENT: Even before there was an office, [Trump built] his campaign on immigration.

TRUMP V. HARRIS PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE CLIP: In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in. They’re eating the cats.

LINDSAY, CONTINUED: And [Trump] always says what [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] is gonna do to migrants when he’s in the office.

TRUMP CLIP: We’re gonna have the largest deportation in the history of our country, and we’re gonna start with Springfield.

LINDSAY, CONTINUED: And now he tried to make it happen.

JOHN RUSSELL, MORE PERFECT UNION: The last time I was in Springfield, Ohio, things were pretty different.

NEWS CLIP: An American city suddenly thrust into a political firestorm. TRUMP CLIP: Springfield, Ohio, a quaint little town… NEWS CLIP: 15,000 Haitians fled there in the past four years, escaping violence. TRUMP CLIP, CONTINUED: It was an idyllic place — ‘was’ is the better word.

RUSSELL: The town at the center of Trump’s campaign on immigration was bracing for what would come next.

TRUMP CLIP: We will do large deportations from Springfield, Ohio,

RUSSELL: But now the wait is over.

NEWS CLIP: Temporary Protected Status for Haitian immigrants expires…

RUSSELL: …and the deportations have begun.

NEWS CLIP: ICE is ramping up operations to arrest and deport Haitian migrants. NEWS CLIP: They’re being called into ICE offices to be outfitted with ankle monitors.

RUSSELL: So I came back to Springfield to understand what happens when ICE tries to deport almost a quarter of a town’s population.

TIM, A SPRINGFIELD RESIDENT, TO RUSSELL: It’s almost as if they don’t want to advertise what they are doing here.

RUSSELL: What does that mean for the people caught in the crosshairs?

HAITIAN RESIDENT, TO RUSSELL: I got a lot of phone calls. You have kids crying for food.

RUSSELL: And for those who voted to make it happen.

RON, SPRINGFIELD RESIDENT: It’s a matter of time. They be outta here; just have to wait and see what happens, you know?

RUSSELL: And where will it leave Springfield in the long run if Trump follows through?