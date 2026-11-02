We Investigated The $400 Million Corruption Machine Deciding The Midterm Elections

OpenAI’s president gave Trump $25 million. Trump moved to block state AI regulation. UnitedHealth gave $5 million. Trump doubled their Medicare Advantage pay increase. It all happens through MAGA Inc., and oligarchs are spending big to defend their cash cow this election.

Video by Trevor Hayes and Anthony Mascorro

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TRANSCRIPT

TREVOR HAYES, MORE PERFECT UNION: There is a corruption scandal at the heart of the American federal government right now that nobody is talking about. A cycle in which corporate donations secure government policy, contracts, and legal cover. Donations that then get spent on ads directed by the President that attack anyone who might threaten the future of this system, reinforcing its power.

And it’s all funneled through one financial entity: a super PAC called MAGA Inc. MAGA Inc. is connected to some of the wealthiest members of society, most powerful business executives, and several Epstein-connected billionaires, all of whom regularly attend gilded dinners at Mar-a-Lago. It’s a familiar picture, but what you need to understand is that this system is different. The amounts being donated are bigger than ever before. The favors being granted are more profitable than you can imagine.

TRUMP C-SPAN CLIP: This is my money that I control. Now, this is separate from the [Republican National Committee], and I think it’s not even counted in terms of the media. I’m not sure that they ever talk about it.

HAYES: I wanna show you using three particular donors that represent three issues Americans are most upset by right now: healthcare, [artificial intelligence], and the U.S. relationship with Israel. And by the end of this story, you’ll understand how the American president has turned our government into a system of patronage meant to extract value from the American people and why this should be the biggest corruption scandal in American history.