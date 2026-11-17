Food and drinks are legally allowed to cost just 15 percent more at airports than they do elsewhere. So why are you paying almost $7 for a water bottle in the terminal?

For this investigation, More Perfect Union reporter Alec Opperman flew to five different airports across the country in one whirlwind trip. He found everyday items cost 50 to 90 percent more than they do outside the airport — and multibillion-dollar corporations are making huge profits.

Just three of the biggest travel retail operators — Avolta, SSP America, and Hudson — operate more than 60 well-known brands in over 380 airports, and they all have a history of price gouging basic items.

MPU found at least 57 menu items were listed far above the 15 percent street market cap. One store sold a bottle of Smartwater at a 96 percent upcharge in two different locations.

Policy analyst Brian Shearer poses one simple solution for public accountability: Get airports to write better contracts and audit their vendors’ prices more closely, following one successful real-world example.

Video by Alec Opperman and Addison Post

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TRANSCRIPT

ALEC OPPERMAN, MORE PERFECT UNION: I’m investigating a scam happening in your airport right now, and it’s been going on for ages. I’m talking, of course, about the price of food. We take for granted that airport food is expensive, that charging $27 for a burger is a fact of life. But when I say scam, I mean it might actually be illegal.

BRIAN SHEARER, VANDERBILT POLICY ACCELERATOR: It is illegal to charge too much for chicken tenders at the airport.

OPPERMAN: Or at least that’s what I was trying to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt. And if so, I wanted to discover who was behind it and how they’ve been getting away with it for so long wouldn’t be easy.

KEVIN J. O’TOOLE, CHAIRMAN OF NY NJ PORT AUTHORITY, THE PORT AUTHORITY SPEAKERS PROGRAM CLIP: ALEC OPPERMAN? ALEC here?

OPPERMAN: My investigation hinged on one key detail: 80 percent of major airports have policies capping vendor markups, often 10 or 15 percent on top of the regular street price, AKA street pricing plus. Sometimes it’s baked into a lease; sometimes a little-known airport policy.

My plan:

Fly to as many airports as More Perfect Union would pay for.

Collect my evidence.

Confront the people in charge.

So at 4:30 a.m. on September 16th, I woke up and began my journey with videographer EVAN CARTER. Starting outside of New York’s airports before making my way across the country, I cataloged the street price of Cheetos, water and other snacks.