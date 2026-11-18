The Green Bay Packers are the only team in the National Football League (NFL) that fans own — and that model has protected their team from being bought, moved, or sold. Now it’s under threat from a cash-rich league. What will it take to save them?

The Green Bay Packers are the NFL’s only community-owned team, where fans become shareholders in a nonprofit corporation, an arrangement that’s been in place since 1923.

The average NFL team is valued at more than $9 billion, a 31 percent increase last year, after massive rounds of private investment and an expansion of the NFL’s brand worldwide.

Billionaire NFL owners can and do move their teams to other cities or sell chunks of them to private equity, a move that hurts lifelong fans and forces cities to compete for the teams using taxpayer funds.

In 2024, corporate sports executives killed the rule that protected the Green Bay Packers from billionaire influence, allowing private equity to start investing in NFL teams.

Now, with a $900 million funding disadvantage, experts fear the Green Bay Packers can’t compete with other teams — and it could spell the end of a fan-owned dream.

Video by Jake Cimperman and Ben Johnson

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TRANSCRIPT

JAKE CIMPERMAN, MORE PERFECT UNION: Welcome to Green Bay, Wisconsin, where any one of these folks behind me could be an NFL owner.

CIMPERMAN, WALKING AROUND WISCONSIN STADIUM: NFL owners anywhere?

GREEN BAY PACKERS FAN: I am an owner of the Green Bay Packers.

GREEN BAY PACKERS FAN #2: I have a share. My wife has a share. My son has a share.

CIMPERMAN, TO GREEN BAY PACKERS FAN #3: What year did you become an NFL owner?

GREEN BAY PACKERS FAN #3: 1996.

CIMPERMAN, TO DOG: Are you an NFL owner?

DOG: BARKS

CIMPERMAN: Unlike every other sports franchise in America, the Green Bay Packers are completely owned by the public. They have over 500,000 fan owners.

In an era where sports teams are bought by billionaires and bolt to the biggest market….

KAL9 NEWS CLIP: The Rams, Raiders, and Chargers have now all filed for relocation.

CIMPERMAN: …the Packers have not only remained but thrived in the NFL’s smallest market thanks to this fan-owned model.

GREEN BAY PACKERS FAN #4: This goes back generations of folks being proud — it represents us as a community.

CIMPERMAN: But despite 13 championships and an unrivaled fan base, the NFL has banned this ownership model for every other team and is rigging the system to make it harder and harder for the Packers to keep up.

NEWS CLIP: With teams able to generate income quickly through private equity, that is an existential threat to the Packers’ situation.

CIMPERMAN: So I came to Green Bay with a question: Is it finally time for the Packers to find a billionaire owner?