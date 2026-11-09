A $10,000 Bribe to Build a Data Center

Amazon is spending $1 billion to make people okay with data centers in their backyards. In one Pennsylvania town, every resident was offered $10,000; in another, landowners were offered millions.

Video by Dan Lieberman and Seth Dalton

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TRANSCRIPT

DAN LIEBERMAN, MORE PERFECT UNION: As public opinion has moved swiftly against data centers, developers in Big Tech are trying something new.

NBC PHILADELPHIA NEWS CLIP: Would say $10,000 a person get the [data center] deal done? NBC PHILADELPHIA NEWS CLIP: $8 million for a school, $40 million more for a community center and a park. TRUMP RALLY CLIP: Ask [data center developers] for a lot of money, tell them to pay you $10,000, $15,000, $20,000 for everybody that lives in the community. They’ll do it. You just gotta ask.

LIEBERMAN: But are the new tactics working?

LIEBERMAN, TO TOWNSHIP RESIDENT: Would you take the $10,000?

TABLE MEMBER: They’re gonna push through whether you take the $10,000 or not.

LIEBERMAN: So it’s almost take it or leave it.

TABLE MEMBER: Pretty much.

TOWNSHIP RESIDENT, TO LIEBERMAN: Not really

OFF-SCREEN PEDESTRIAN: It’s not really worth it.

TOWNSHIP RESIDENT: Nah, it’s not worth it. It’s longevity over 10 grand.

TOWNSHIP RESIDENT 2, TO LIEBERMAN: $10,000?

LIEBERMAN: ¿[Te] gustan? (You like that?)

TOWNSHIP RESIDENT 2: Claro (of course)

LIEBERMAN: ¿Claro? (Really?)

TOWNSHIP RESIDENT 2: Para ver el progreso. (To see the neighborhood progress)

LIEBERMAN: As more communities across the country pass moratoriums or outright bans, we wanted to know what, if any, financial offer would be enough to change people’s minds.

TERI BARREN, SALEM TOWNSHIP RESIDENT, TO LIEBERMAN: I have nothing against AI and technology; I think that’s the future. But in one township you do not need 56 data centers. That is absurd.

LIEBERMAN: But as I spoke to more people, I started to wonder, is trying to put a dollar amount on this really the right question?

ED PARKS, HAZEL TOWNSHIP RESIDENT, TO TABLE: We are a developing community. We want to see the hospital that’s downtown being converted into apartments for low-income housing.

ANNMARIE PARKS, HAZEL TOWNSHIP RESIDENT: I would love for someone to hand me $10,000, but I don’t believe that. I would love to have more jobs opening up and have a more prosperous neighborhood. We don’t believe that what they’re promising you is actually gonna be a reality.

DATA CENTERS: DEAL OR NO DEAL.