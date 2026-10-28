We Spoke To Trump Voters In Rural Florida. They Want Help.

Florida has the worst healthcare crisis in America right now. Nearly 450,000 people lost their ACA coverage this year, more than any other state.

Angie Nixon pitched Medicare for All to Trump voters, a message she’s hoping will take her to Congress in November.

Video by Natasha Del Toro and Matt Belen

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TRANSCRIPT

NATASHA DEL TORO, MORE PERFECT UNION: We came to Putnam County in northeast Florida because it’s places like these where America’s healthcare debate gets really interesting.

This is a county where about one in five people live in poverty, thousands are uninsured, and doctors are few and far between. It’s also a county that voted heavily for Trump every time he was on the ballot.

And since those elections, getting care has only become more challenging.

MALCOM, PUTNAM HOSPITAL PATIENT: We are in a state of emergency. We’re Americans. We’re supposed to be free, and we’re not.

DEL TORO: Nearly 450,000 people in Florida lost their Affordable Care Act coverage this year, the most of any state in the country.

AUTOMATED OPERATOR: What can I help you with? MICHAEL DEPEW, PART TIME WALMART EMPLOYEE: Insurance. AUTOMATED OPERATOR: There are 17 callers ahead of you.

DEPEW: Right now, just to get enrolled in the insurance, I have to wait, and if I’m not mistaken, I’ll be dead in November.