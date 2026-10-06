We Investigated Starlink. The Corruption We Found Will Shock You

The U.S. planned to spend $40 billion to build reliable internet in rural America, then Elon Musk got a huge chunk of that money redirected to Starlink. Musk made hundreds of millions, while countless people still don’t have good internet access.

Video by John Gallen and Anthony Mascorro

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TRANSCRIPT

JOHN GALLEN, MORE PERFECT UNION: There’s a town in Louisiana where people have been left behind. So the government threw them a lifeline.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN’S STATE OF THE UNION CLIP: We’re making sure that every community, every community in America has access to affordable high-speed internet.

BRIAN VO, CONNECT HUMANITY CEO: Right now there are anywhere from 20 to 30 million Americans with no internet at all.

LEATRICE HAWKINS, RESIDENT: I’m paying around $84 a month. You could be online and doing something — and all of a sudden [the internet] goes off.

GALLEN: In 2021, the Biden administration created a program to finally build high-speed internet in rural areas across the country.

NATHANIEL WILLS, DELTA INTERFAITH PREACHER: We announced this last December $6 million to finish it.

GALLEN: Then the Democrats lost.

JOE ROGAN CLIP: [The Democrats] didn’t get anybody. They could have gotten Starlinks to everybody… TRUMP CLIP: … for almost nothing

GALLEN: And when Trump was reelected…

WILLS:... all the rules were rewritten. For the next round, we’re only awarded $150,000 for 204 Starlinks.

GALLEN: The new winner was Elon Musk’s Starlink.

HOWARD LUTNICK FOX NEWS CLIP: I mean, who wouldn’t invest in Elon Musk? You gotta be kidding me.

LINDA MILLIKIN, DELTA INTERFAITH ORGANIZER, TO GALLEN: You’re not gonna get fiber, but we’re gonna give you satellite. And to me, that’s secondary stuff.

NATHAN JOHNSON, TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL CANDIDATE: It is a government handout to Elon Musk, but worse than that, it’s a whole shift in the favor of a technology that he dominates.

GIGI SOHN, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR PUBLIC BROADBAND: When I see the richest man in the world profiting from government subsidy, it’s supremely ironic and frustrating. It’s a tale as old as time, right?

GALLEN: How did Elon Musk end up with taxpayer-funded money that was supposed to go toward providing fiber internet for the country’s poorest rural areas?