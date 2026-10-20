Police Departments Are Cancelling Flock Contracts. This Town Shows Why.

In Texas, the city of Pflugerville thought they were sharing data with 83 agencies. It turns out 459 had access.

Video by Paul Blest, Alzo Slade, and David McCaw

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TRANSCRIPT

ALZO SLADE: Across the country, another backlash is brewing.

MOORE COUNTY, NC CITY COUNCIL CLIP: “You didn’t even inform us, you just put them up!” NEW BEDFORD, MA, CITY COUNCIL CLIP: “Take them down!” SPRINGFIELD, IL, CITY COUNCIL CLIP: “Worthless!” PFLUGERVILLE CITY COUNCIL CLIP: “You all have the power to do something about it. Why don’t you guys do something about it?” MILFORD, CT, CITY COUNCIL CLIP: I demand the immediate removal of all of these cameras and in summation, this program needs to go flock itself.

SLADE: Behind me is a Flock camera. This is what all the fuss is about.

PFLUGERVILLE CITY COUNCIL CLIP: I do not think that they belong in our cities. DAVID MOSS, PFLUGERVILLE CITY RESIDENT: They start to feel this umbrella that’s just over them everywhere they go.

SLADE: The vast majority of police love them.

JEFF BARNETT, KYLE POLICE CHIEF: They are absolutely a tool that helps law enforcement solve crime.

WILLIE RICHARDS, PFLUGERVILLE POLICE CHIEF, CITY COUNCIL CLIP: There are times when it’s helped us identify and engage someone who’s experiencing a health trauma.

SLADE: But some police like them too much.