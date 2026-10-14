More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union
More Perfect Union
Full Conversation: Bernie Sanders AI Roundtable
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Full Conversation: Bernie Sanders AI Roundtable

We sat Bernie Sanders down with 15 Gen Z students for a messy debate that isn’t happening in the public right now
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Video by: Aidan Walker, Elise Joshi, Chai Dingari, and Anthony Mascorro

In July, we sat Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) down with 15 Gen Z students to talk about how artificial intelligence (AI) affects their lives. Today, we’re releasing the full 90-minute conversation in response to many requests in our comment section.

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