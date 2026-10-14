Full Conversation: Bernie Sanders AI Roundtable

Video by: Aidan Walker, Elise Joshi, Chai Dingari, and Anthony Mascorro
In July, we sat Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) down with 15 Gen Z students to talk about how artificial intelligence (AI) affects their lives. Today, we’re releasing the full 90-minute conversation in response to many requests in our comment section.
More Perfect Union will release more …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More Perfect Union to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.