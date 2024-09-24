More Perfect Union
‘Stop Ripping Us Off’: Senators Grill Pharma CEO on Astronomical Ozempic Costs
The chief executive of Novo Nordisk blamed PBMs, and refused to rule out suing the federal government if Medicare attempts to negotiate prices.
Sep 24
42
Trump Allies Lobby for Nippon Takeover of US Steel
Even as Trump says he’d block the merger, his previous and current campaigns have no shortage of ties to the Japanese steel giant.
Sep 23
50
Here’s What Happened When We Put 7 Uber Drivers In the Same Room
“It is almost like trying to reach some type of ancient scripture,” one driver said of attempting to determine how much they'll be paid from each ride.
Sep 20
59
How BlackRock Profits Off of Every Piece of Your Life
The Big Three asset managers eroded shareholder democracy and enriched themselves while doing so.
Sep 19
96
Elon Musk’s Super PAC Has Spent Over $50 Million to Elect Trump
The tech mogul’s political operation is one of the top spenders in the country this cycle.
Sep 17
37
‘Expensive Paperweights’: Consumer Groups Call for Action on Software Tethering
“Letting one company totally control a product’s updates and features…causes huge harm to users, the environment, and the economy.”
Sep 11
58
1
The Fallout of California’s Local News Deal With Google
“I know what Google owes us, and I know they did not pay their fair share.”
Sep 10
40
1
Can We Save Coastal Communities Before It's Too Late?
One potential solution for climate change and the housing insurance crisis? Paying people to leave.
Sep 6
36
Study: Project 2025 Would Kill Nearly 2 Million Jobs and Hike Energy Prices by $32 Billion
U.S. workers and consumers have much more to gain from government investment in green energy, a new study says.
Sep 3
56
August 2024
Tim Walz and JD Vance Got Very Different Welcomes from Union Firefighters
Both vice presidential nominees spoke at a major union convention this week.
Aug 30
68
DOJ Takes Aim at RealPage — and Algorithms as a Price-Fixing Tool
Using software, rather than classic collusion techniques, “does not immunize this scheme from Sherman Act liability,” Attorney General Merrick Garland…
Aug 28
82
New Poll: Government Must Take On Corporate Power, Americans Say
But many Americans don't know that the federal government is currently pursuing a robust regulatory agenda on issues like drug prices and price gouging.
Aug 27
73
