We at More Perfect Union have been working for months now on a documentary video about Joe Biden’s economic worldview, the important fights his administration has launched against neoliberalism, and why his industrial policy approach is the right one.

We've been interviewing workers on the ground who are benefiting from new federal investments. We did extensive research to pull archival clips that would best explain the neoliberal economic worldview. We worked with Robert Reich at Inequality Media, talked to Rana Foroohar of the Financial Times, and interviewed Todd Tucker of Roosevelt Forward to try to distill the Biden economic argument. We put it all together with some interesting graphics and charts, and finally… it’s done!



We just published it; it’s 16 minutes long but well worth the watch ahead of tonight’s debate.

This video is part of our ongoing “Made in America” series. In the coming weeks, we’ll continue reporting on the ground in key geographies around the country, trying to show how various communities and workforces — like this one in Blue Oval, Tennessee, and this one in southern Nevada — are being transformed because Biden and Democrats made a bold economic choice that departed from previous economic thinking. They have reinvigorated the ethos of Making It In America.

Notably, of all the things that people know about Biden’s record, one of the areas they know THE LEAST about is his track record on using government power to fight for the people against big corporations who are exploiting them.

Decades of bad economic decisions driven by neoconservative ideology have left America’s working class behind in a big way. That’s not easy to fix in just a couple of years. But the reality is that key figures and agencies across the U.S. government are taking on the big fights that are beginning to right those wrongs. Whether it’s the SEC, IRS, CFPB, FTC, FCC, DOT, or various other alphabet agencies, there are real examples of government doing the work they should be doing — fighting for the common good.

As a result, billionaires and corporate CEOs are moving to support Donald Trump, all while Trump has moved in an even more business-friendly direction, dropping one of his most famous slogans: “Drain the swamp.” Trump is now courting the swamp aggressively, and the swamp has decided that — despite its prior misgivings about Trump’s character and record — they’re ok with him. They like his tax cuts and deregulatory agenda, and they find him a friendly target for persuasion about how government authority should not be used to hold powerful people accountable.

Unpacking all of this is the aim of a second video we published this week, this one with Brian Tyler Cohen.

We hope you enjoy these new videos — thank you as always for your support.