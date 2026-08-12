Everyone Is Fighting About The Wrong Data Center Water Numbers

Video by Dan Lieberman and Leslie Atkins

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Big Tech claims AI data centers don’t use much water. We found them indirectly consuming 10 times that amount.

TRANSCRIPT

DAN LIEBERMAN, MORE PERFECT UNION: There’s long been a fight over who gets priority when it comes to water in the American West. The arrival of data centers just made it a lot more complicated.

NEWS CLIP: About two-thirds of new data centers under construction are being built in drought-prone areas.

JERRY PACHECO, BORDER INDUSTRIAL ASSOCIATION: I would ask the farmers, why do they keep planting more pecan orchards? That is a bigger water user than the data center.

ROBERTO ROQUE, PECAN FARMER: I hope that those people who support the data centers can eat computer chips, because where are they going to get their food from?

LIEBERMAN: Driven by local tax breaks and an industry-wide space race to build, these companies promise they won’t add to the water burden.

NEWS CLIP, FORTUNE INDIA: Daily water usage over the course of an entire year is roughly equivalent to what a single restaurant would use.

LIEBERMAN: But is that really true?