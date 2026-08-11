He Was a Blackwater Mercenary. Here’s Why He’s Worried about the Board of Peace.

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There’s a web of private equity billionaires with ties to Israel and shadowy corporate armies who stand to profit off never-ending conflict.

We investigated Trump’s Board of Peace.

TRANSCRIPT

SALWA SHAMEEM, MORE PERFECT UNION: For nearly three years, we watched a livestreamed genocide unfold in Gaza. But on the world’s stage, a very different vision was being shared.

CLIP: JARED KUSHNER, EXECUTIVE BOARD OF PEACE MEMBER: Peace is a different deal than a business deal. New Gaza. It could be a hope. It could be a destination, have a lot of industry, 100 percent full employment and opportunity for everybody there. And if everyone thinks it’s impossible, that’s even more reason you should aim for it.

SHAMEEM: Billion-dollar pledges followed. Powerful world leaders signed on. Even FIFA pledged $50 million for a Gaza football stadium. And in July, President Trump’s Board of Peace announced a tentative peace agreement for Gaza. But that’s where things start to get murky.

There’s a World Bank fund that was supposed to hold billions for Gaza’s reconstruction. The balance? Zero. And at least some of the money that was supposed to go to the fund? Diverted into a private J.P. Morgan account. It’s not clear who controls the account, why it exists, or how the funds are being used.

So I did what we always do: I followed the networks of money, and I took a closer look at the men inside the Board. I spoke with insiders, including an ex-Blackwater mercenary

MORGAN LERETTE, FORMER BLACKWATER MERCENARY: I joined Blackwater because I wanted to make money and I wanted my adventure.

SHAMEEM: The deeper I went, the more unsettling the picture became. Because Gaza doesn’t just look like a place to be rebuilt. It looks like a testing ground for a new kind of control, and it could just be the start.