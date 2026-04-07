More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union

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Shervyn Von Hoerl's avatar
Shervyn Von Hoerl
Apr 8

There’s a classic Economics term for this: Rent Seeking.

May everyone involved step on Lego’s barefoot daily for the rest of their lives.

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Laura Flanders's avatar
Laura Flanders
8d

Make Americans Grifters Again.

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