More Perfect Union

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Bert Rogers
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An update from Indianapolis: On Nov. 9, the City-County Council’s Metropolitan and Economic Development Committee voted 11–2 to recommend rejecting about $113 million in tax breaks for the proposed DC BLOX data center. The full Council still has to vote, but it seems very likely they will also reject the tax breaks in December.

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