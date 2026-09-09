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Silicon Valley Congressman: ‘I Know These AI CEOs, And I Know What They Want To Do’

We took Ro Khanna to Pennsylvania to talk to workers about AI, and how it could kill their jobs.

The Silicon Valley lawmaker’s district is getting rich off AI. We sat Ro Khanna down with workers who share the fear of millions of Americans — that AI could take everything.

Video by John Russell and Josh Hirschfeld-Kroen

▶️ WATCH ON YOUTUBE

TRANSCRIPT

KENNY, SOFTWARE ENGINEER AND ROUNDTABLE PARTICIPANT: You would think [Artificial Intelligence] would make my job easier. But it’s actually harder. I’m doing more work.

REP. RO KHANNA (D-CA): And by the way, are you getting paid more for that more work you’re doing?

KENNY: No.

KHANNA: So you’re more productive, you’re using the tools of AI, you’re doing more work, and who’s benefiting?

CHRIS, FORMER VERIZON EMPLOYEE AND ROUNDTABLE PARTICIPANT: [The] CEO.

KENNY: Yep.

JOHN RUSSELL, MORE PERFECT UNION: You say CEOs?

KHANNA: That’s the whole problem.

RUSSELL: The world is changing, fast —

RUSSELL, SEARCHING FOR WAYMO: There it is. Right there. Oh my gosh, it’s in the middle of the road.

RUSSELL: — and nowhere is that more obvious than Silicon Valley…

RUSSELL, RUNNING AFTER WAYMO: No, wait. That’s me. I’m here. Okay.

RUSSELL GETS INSIDE OF THE WAYMO

RUSSELL, TO THE WAYMO AI: Hey, for John?

RUSSELL: …where the cars drive you, AI is everywhere you look, and the CEOs sound like this:

ELON MUSK CLIP: We’re pretty close to being able to replace half of all jobs.

CLIP OF DEMIS HASSABIS, FORMER CEO OF DEEPMIND TECHNOLOGIES: The coming of [artificial general intelligence] is like ten times the Industrial Revolution at ten times the speed.

MUSK CLIP, CONTINUED: All jobs are gone.

RUSSELL: But thousands of miles away, in parts of the country that have lived through massive job loss before, all this talk of automation hits a little different.

CHRIS, TO RUSSELL: What is a data center? Where’s that mark on history? The industry that killed jobs?

KHANNA, TO RUSSELL: We are ready to make the same mistake we made in globalization, only at a much bigger scale.

RUSSELL: RO KHANNA represents Silicon Valley in Congress.

KHANNA: One-third of the nation’s wealth value is sitting in a 50-mile radius around where we are.

RUSSELL: And he’s also emerged as one of their biggest critics.

KHANNA PODCAST CLIP: If you want an America that’s just gonna put trillions more dollars in my district, do nothing. If you want an America that is gonna help families where I grew up, in Pennsylvania, then we’ve gotta make sure that the AI revolution is pro-American citizen and pro-worker.

RUSSELL: So when I found out that RO KHANNA was coming to Pennsylvania, I wanted to sit him down with blue-collar and white-collar workers to find out: Are we just sitting ducks?

KENNY, TO ROUNDTABLE: Is it too late? Like AI is already here — every day, a new model is coming out, and it’s getting better and better.

RUSSELL: Why does all of this feel so familiar and so inevitable?

CHRIS, TO ROUNDTABLE: I feel like we’re playing whack-a-mole, because these data centers are just popping up all over the state.

RUSSELL: And can a Silicon Valley congressman really be trusted to take on the industry, making his district so rich?

RUSSELL, TO ROUNDTABLE: This is like we walked into the weirdest bar possible —

KHANNA: In a semicircle.

RUSSELL: — in a semicircle, sitting at a bar discussing what we’re gonna do about an absolutely massive issue. Let’s start with the obvious question: How bad is this really gonna get?

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