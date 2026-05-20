More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union

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Jane Arnold's avatar
Jane Arnold
May 20

If you can't win an election, make plans ahead of time to steal it.

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Kathleen Finderson's avatar
Kathleen Finderson
May 28

Not to mention that many workers will not be able to take the time off work to present identification in person to the proper elections officials - even know where to go or who to speak with

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